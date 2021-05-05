Marvel Reportedly Asking Ryan Reynolds To Get On Good Terms With Disney

Ever since Deadpool 3 was finally confirmed to be in active development at Marvel Studios with the Molyneux sisters tasked to write the script, the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo outing has been the subject of relentless rumors, with the various theoretical and hypothetical aspects of the movie vastly outweighing what we know for sure.

The facts are as follows; the screenplay is being written as we speak, it’ll be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated installment that acts as official canon, it’s not going to shoot until next year at the earliest, and that’s it. Everything else is strictly speculative for now, and it’ll stay that way for a while given that leading man Ryan Reynolds still has Free Guy, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Red Notice and The Adam Project set for release over the next twelve months, with AppleTV+ festive musical comedy Spirited and John Krasinski’s comedy Imaginary Friends up next.

However, that hasn’t prevented insider Daniel Richtman from regularly claiming that there’s some behind the scenes discontent, with Kevin Feige operating as mediator between the star and Disney. The latest from the tipster is that Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer wants Ryan Reynolds to forgive the Mouse House for whatever transgressions they’ve committed and get back on good terms with them for the benefit of Deadpool 3.

In the last month alone, Richtman has claimed on several occasions that the actor is mad at Disney for censoring his ideas for the threequel and stifling his creativity, despite saying in the past that he’d gotten what he wanted and been handed full and complete autonomy. So it’s still a bit unclear what exactly’s going on behind the scenes. One thing we do know, though, is that the movie is a long way away, with the Phase Four sizzle reel hinting that it could be 2024 before Wade Wilson slices and dices again.