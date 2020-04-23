Marvel Reportedly Having Trouble Deciding Where To Debut Beta Ray Bill

Ever since Beta Ray Bill‘s instantly-recognizable visage was glimpsed in Thor: Ragnarok as part of the Grandmaster’s tower celebrating his Contest of Champions, there’s been increased speculation that the fan-favorite character was finally set to be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There was an even more obscure Easter Egg hidden in Avengers: Endgame that was seen onscreen but never mentioned in the script, with 2014’s version of Nebula battling a Korbinite solider, who hail from the same system of planets as Bill. The recent history of the MCU has been littered with passing references to the horse-faced alien, with many fans crossing their fingers in hope that Christian Bale would be stepping into the role for Thor: Love and Thunder, although those hopes were ultimately dashed.

That being said, according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us the Guardians of the Galaxy will cameo in Love and Thunder, which we now know to be true – Beta Ray Bill is definitely on his way to the long-running comic book franchise. Make no mistake about it. However, apparently Marvel Studios can’t decide where they want him to debut.

From what we understand, Taika Waititi reportedly wants him to star in the God of Thunder’s fourth solo outing, but James Gunn was also planning to feature him as part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Given the proposed shooting schedules for both sequels, whoever ends up getting cast as Bill logistically won’t be able to play a major supporting role in Thor and Guardians. As such, the decision is still said to be up in the air, although the studio are apparently leaning in Waititi’s direction seeing as his movie goes in front of cameras first. Either way, it looks like we won’t have to wait too much longer to see Beta Ray Bill show up in the MCU at long last.