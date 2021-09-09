Marvel Reportedly Wants Chris Evans As Captain America In New Fantastic Four Movie

To most people, Chris Evans is likely primarily known as Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America thanks to his numerous appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) over the past decade. But before he became the First Avenger, Evans put on another pair of tights.

Evans first portrayed Johnny Storm / Human Torch in two Fantastic Four films in the mid-2000s. And he may appear in the Fantastic Four reboot, but just not as Storm. Giant Freakin Robot reported today that Marvel, which plans to incorporate the Fantastic Four film into the MCU, wants Evans to appear in the movie as Captain America. GFR reported that Evans has an interest in a cameo, but he has not signed on to do so.

Since portraying Storm, a cocky womanizing showoff who gains the ability to fly and engulf himself in flames, Evans has become one of the biggest actors in Hollywood. As Captain America, he has appeared in nearly a dozen MCU films, in addition to his performances in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Snowpiercer, Knives Out, and his upcoming role as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Lightyear.

The Fantastic Four franchise has not been as successful as Evans since then, to say the least. Although a second movie with Evans was released in 2007, an attempted reboot in 2015 with Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell flopped, which resulted in its planned sequel being canceled. Disney acquired the rights to the property in its purchase of 21st Century Fox, allowing it to integrate the franchise in the wildly popular MCU.

Fans of the Tim Story Fantastic Four films would likely be ecstatic for Evans to return, and with Evans’ reported interest, it seems far from impossible that it could soon become reality.

The next Fantastic Four film is scheduled to release sometime in 2023.