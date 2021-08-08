Marvel Reportedly Wants Fox And MCU X-Men To Team Up

Fox’s X-Men franchise spanned thirteen movies, but two crossovers in particular stand out as the best by far. The first came in Matthew Vaughn’s First Class when Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine tells James McAvoy’s Charles Xavier and Michael Fassbender’s Eric Lehnsherr to go f*ck themselves, and the second happened in Deadpool 2 when we see the entire rebooted cast in the background of the X-Mansion after Wade Wilson complains about not having the budget to include the team.

Now that the mutants are being rebooted and introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Loki blowing the doors to the multiverse off their hinges, we could be looking at all sorts of interactions between the past, present and future of superhero cinema that had seemed impossible as recently as a couple of years ago.

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Percy Jackson was being rebooted as a streaming series long before it was announced for Disney Plus – that one day we could see the MCU and Fox’s X-Men fighting side-by-side, in what would easily be one of the biggest slices of fan service in recorded history.

Of course, it’s by no means a guarantee, and there’d be an awful lot of negotiation and discussion required before it comes anywhere close to happening, but it’d be a hell of a way to showcase the sheer scale of the MCU’s infinite realities, and would send the fans into meltdown if it were to see it happen in whatever the next Avengers-level event turns out to be. Then again, Kevin Feige hardly makes it sound as though the X-Men are arriving imminently, so this one could be a ways off yet.