Marvel Reportedly Wants To Make A Team Red Movie

With Ryan Reynolds about to enter the MCU, there’s been a lot of talk of Deadpool maybe teaming up with Spider-Man. Meanwhile, with fans campaigning for Charlie Cox to return as Daredevil, a crossover between the hornhead and the webhead is at the top of folks’ list of what they want to see. But Marvel is possibly working on something even bigger and better than what fans are imagining. We might eventually get Spider-Man, Deadpool and Daredevil in the same project.

We’ve heard from our reliable sources — the same ones who previously told us about a certain Avengers star’s surprise cameo in Free Guy — that Marvel wants to make a Team Red movie. Team Red is an unofficial name given by fans to the unusual but occasional team-up of Peter Parker, Wade Wilson and Matt Murdock, obviously based on the matching color schemes of their superhero outfits. According to what we’re hearing, the studio is well aware of the popularity of these characters as a trio and is looking into capitalizing on that by giving them their own film.

What’s exciting about this project is the groundwork for it could be laid very soon. The brand-new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has reminded us that it’s been widely reported that Cox will pop up for a cameo in the threequel. This would be a big deal as it would act as the Netflix star’s introduction to cinematic audiences, potentially setting up a Team Red movie to follow down the line. Likewise, Reynolds is hoping to start shooting Deadpool 3 by the end of 2022.

Not so long ago, none of these three heroes were owned by Marvel Studios, so the fact that we could be getting a Team Red project in the MCU is another reminder of just how much the franchise has grown. Again, going by our intel, it’s not formerly in development yet but it is something they’re interested in. We’ll bring you more news on this topic when we hear it.