Marvel Reportedly Worried About How Busy Ryan Reynolds Is Getting

At one stage last year, Ryan Reynolds had thirteen movies in various stages of development. While several of those projects have since finished shooting and a couple of others have fallen by the wayside, he’s still got a jam-packed filming and promotional schedule over the next few years, and that’s without even considering the extracurricular activities surrounding his rapidly-expanding business empire.

Buddy sequel The Hitman’s Bodyguard, video game-inspired action comedy Free Guy, globetrotting Netflix blockbuster Red Notice and time travel adventure The Adam Project are all in the can and locked in for release throughout the next twelve months, while AppleTV+ recently recruited Octavia Spencer to co-star alongside Reynolds and Will Ferrell in festive musical Spirited, and the actor will also team up with John Krasinski in the latter’s next directorial effort Imaginary Friends, which has been given a November 2023 date by Paramount.

Naturally, all of those aforementioned titles pose a significant roadblock to pushing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 through development and into production, and Kevin Feige might have been underselling it a little when he said the Merc with a Mouth’s next solo adventure won’t shoot this year. In fact, insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that the comic book company are concerned over Reynolds’ lack of availability, which is understandable looking at what he’s got on the cards.

“[Ryan Reynolds] is getting super busy and Feige is worried, he wants RR to be fully available for him,” says Richtman.

Of course, if the dozens of movies and TV shows that the tipster has linked the star with over the last few months came to fruition, we’d never see Deadpool 3, but let’s not forget that even on top of all of the projects listed above, Ryan Reynolds is still attached to family fantasy Everyday Parenting Tips and video game adaptation Dragon’s Lair, while he signed on to co-write John August’s Netflix comedy Upstate last summer, so free time is certainly at a premium for the foreseeable future.