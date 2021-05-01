Marvel Reportedly Wants Zemo To Have A Bigger Role In MCU Moving Forward

Daniel Brühl’s Zemo was already viewed as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s more interesting antagonists long before he returned in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Captain America: Civil War‘s big bad didn’t have any enhanced abilities of his own or world domination in mind, he merely sought to tear the Avengers apart from within after blaming them for the death of his family in Sokovia.

He came very close to accomplishing his mission as well, and in the buildup to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier most people were expecting him to be revealed as the big bad pulling the strings behind the Flag Smashers. Instead, he surprisingly became a fan favorite as he shifted towards more of an antihero role, even if he still only had his own interests at heart.

Captain America: Civil War Concept Art Shows Zemo In His Comic Book Costume 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Dancing Zemo became a viral phenomenon, and luckily the Disney Plus series ended with the Baron alive and well, albeit imprisoned on The Raft having been handed over to Wakanda’s Dora Milaje by Bucky Barnes. We’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 was in the works long before it was confirmed – that Marvel Studios want to give Zemo a much bigger role in the cinematic universe moving forward after the hugely positive response to his comeback in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

That shouldn’t come as much surprise when it looks as though he’s poised to lead the Thunderbolts into action under the watchful eye of Julia-Louis Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, but it could also mean that we’ll be seeing Zemo pop up all over the theatrical and Disney Plus roster of projects over the next few years, which is good news for fans of the dancing machine.