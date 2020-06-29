While it may have become just the fourth movie in history to earn $2 billion at the box office and stunned Marvel Cinematic Universe fans around the world with a gut-punch of an ending, it felt like Avengers: Infinity War was largely forgotten by the time Endgame rolled around twelve months later to snatch Avatar’s crown as cinema’s biggest-ever hit, undo many of the story’s major events and draw the decade-long Infinity Saga to an epic conclusion.

Despite delivering the franchise’s best and most dangerous villain yet in Thanos, and placing the Mad Titan as the main character and driving force behind the narrative, Infinity War still suffered from the lack of dramatic stakes typically associated with the MCU, because very few people truly believed that the studio had just killed off half of their marquee names with one click of the Infinity Gauntlet.

The movie was also held back by the fact that it definitely felt like the first half of a two-part story, despite everyone involved claiming that it would act as a standalone adventure of its own. That being said, the Russo brothers still managed to deliver the massive-scale action and fresh crossovers that audiences were expecting from seeing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes face their biggest challenge yet.

Infinity War recently debuted on Disney Plus, and to celebrate the movie becoming available on the Mouse House’s in-house streaming service, Marvel have released a new set of previously-unseen images from the set of the intergalactic epic, which you can check out below.

Avengers: Infinity War might have been a movie largely driven by the build towards Endgame, but it still remains impressive just how well the Russo brothers managed keep so many moving pieces heading in the same direction, and by the time the credits rolled, millions of people were sitting in the theater with their mouths wide open after it appeared that the bad guy had actually won this time.