Marvel Studios Announces Special New Year’s 2021 Musical Show

Thanks to, well, you know what, Marvel Studios has been unable to release any new movies or TV shows in 2020, but things are set to get back on track in 2021 with various projects lined up to drop over the next 12 months. And just before the new year kicks off, Marvel is unveiling a sneak peek at what’s to come, which will be paired with an MCU-themed musical performance.

This unique special presentation will be shown as part of the Bilibili New Year’s Gala airing in China. The studio, just like the rest of Hollywood, is always looking to increase hype for its new projects in that particular region, as the nation is one of the most lucrative markets in the world. This year, though, US movies have made a poor return at the Chinese box office, so they’ll be looking to fix things in 2021. And teasing their upcoming productions along with a fun musical event is one smart, if unexpected, way to do that.

You can check out the short video below in which studio chief Kevin Feige promises an exciting time ahead for Marvel fans and also teases the special New Year’s event.

A Marvel Studios musical on New Year’s Eve. 2020 is wild. pic.twitter.com/DBkLM6fDep — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 23, 2020

As for the musical presentation itself, Feige had this to say:

“Before that, there will also be a Marvel themed New Year’s performance to welcome the New Year. Tune into the Bilibili New Year’s Gala on December 31 and get a glimpse of what’s to come in 2021.”

Don’t worry if you don’t have access to the Bilibili Gala, as clips and videos from the Marvel presentation are bound to circulate on social media once it airs. At this stage, though, we’ve got no idea what Feige has up his sleeve. Will this musical performance involve your favorite stars from the MCU? Maybe, but it’s more likely that a band will play some Marvel-related music – The Avengers theme? – against a backdrop of footage from Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the like.

We won’t have another MCU movie in cinemas until BW finally arrives in May, but WandaVision – the first ever TV series produced by Marvel Studios – debuts on Disney Plus in just a few weeks, on January 15th.