Marvel Studios boss tantalizingly hints that the X-Men are ‘getting close’

Ever since Disney completed its acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting on tenterhooks for any substantial news to emerge regarding the franchise’s X-Men reboot.

While nothing concrete has been announced to the world as of yet, we’re getting there, even if it’s slowly but surely. Ms. Marvel confirmed that Kamala Khan was the MCU’s first major mutant, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever villain Namor is soon going to introduce the second, and we can’t forget that Deadpool 3 is going to feature both Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Not only that, but it was accidentally revealed that Emilia Clarke has been cast as Abigail Brand in Secret Invasion, with the S.W.O.R.D. chief typically depicted as a mutant in the comic books. Kevin Feige knows that the people want answers, but in typical fashion, he artfully danced around the question after being put on the spot by Deadline at the world premiere of the Black Panther sequel, although he did tease that things are beginning to heat up.

“That’s what Jennifer Walters just asked the robot in the final episode of She-Hulk and I’ll give you the same answer he gave: no answer. But you know, Deadpool and Wolverine so we’re getting close.”

Ever the salesman, Feige even managed to tie his response to the recent She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale without confirming or denying a damn thing. In a couple of weeks’ time we’ll have a pair of high-profile mutants confirmed as part of MCU canon, though, so the slow march towards the X-Men is well and truly underway, regardless of how long it takes to get there.