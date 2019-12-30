Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises to expand the horizons of the MCU at a crucial time. That’s because, over the next decade or so, the MCU will have to stretch to accommodate a lot of new IP. Not only have Disney and Sony Pictures apparently inked a deal to allow their own Marvel universe to cross over with the MCU, but Marvel Studios are hard at work figuring out how to best incorporate the X-Men and Fantastic Four.

It seems we may get to see some answers for the latter in the aforementioned Multiverse of Madness as well. Kevin Feige recently spoke with students at the New York Film Academy, where he dropped some pretty strong hints about big surprises in store for the good Doctor:

“Sometimes you’re choosing the title hero, choosing which main character or main team you want to bring to the screen and often times, it’s as you’re making and developing the movie [asking] ‘Who will come into it?’ and ‘Who will fit into it? “The next Doctor Strange film, for instance, features some new MCU characters which will be making their debut in that movie you won’t expect or won’t guess who it is but we found a cool way to make it work because we want to make a particular type of movie there and there was a character who we always wanted to do something with who will fit really well there.”

So, who on Earth could he be talking about? Well, mentioning “new MCU characters” covers a wide range of possibilities, whether they be ones the studio’s owned the rights to for a long time or ones they’ve just acquired. As such, there’s an outside chance we might see Doctor Strange villains Shuma-Gorath or Blackheart – both baddies with extra-dimensional qualities that haven’t yet been seen. But who (other than Marvel vs. Capcom fans) is going to get excited about them?

Perhaps more likely is that this fits in with what our sources have told us about Deadpool’s arrival in the MCU. Word is that Doctor Strange will visit a number of alternate universes on his journey through the multiverse, with one of them being Fox’s X-Universe. Here’s we’d see cameos from a few characters, one of whom’s lined up to be the Merc.

We did just get confirmation that Marvel Studios are working on Deadpool 3, after all, so they definitely are in need of a “cool way to make it work” to get Reynolds’ hero in the MCU. Or, it could be something that no one predicts, and if you’ve got any guesses of your own, be sure to let us know in the comments section below.