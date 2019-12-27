Tom Holland Now In Talks With Sony For Venom 2 Cameo

The internet went absolutely bananas for a few weeks in 2019 when it appeared that Disney and Sony Pictures couldn’t reach an agreement on the rights to use Spider-Man. Tom Holland’s Spidey is one of the most beloved characters in the MCU, his story took a major swerve at the end of Far From Home and him just unceremoniously vanishing from the universe would be very disappointing for fans. However, as is usually the case when there are hundreds of millions of dollars to be made, the two studios eventually reached an agreement.

One of the direct consequences is that the MCU and Sony’s own Marvel universe (comprising Venom, Morbius and Silk, among others) would be allowed to become more intertwined. One of the first effects of this is that J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson will be appearing in both Morbius and the MCU, but now we’re hearing that plans are being made for a full-on appearance by Spidey in Venom 2.

According to Daniel Richtman, Sony is “in talks” with Holland and Disney to have him cameo in the movie. And while this is certainly exciting to hear, it’s not exactly surprising. After all, We Got This Covered told you way back in October that Holland was in talks with the studio and now, it seems that Richtman has confirmed our original scoop.

Awesome New Art Shows Us How Carnage Could Look In Venom 2 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Given that they’re deep into production on Venom 2, with the movie due out in October 2020, we can presume he won’t be playing a major role. However, connecting the MCU with the SUMC in this way should allow for a wealth of new stories and keep both Disney and Sony happy.

If this proves to be the case, then fingers crossed that Venom 3 will indeed adapt the classic Maximum Carnage comics storyline and see Spidey and Venom teaming up to battle Carnage’s army of symbiotes. We’ll have to wait and see if that ends up happening or not, but while 2019 has been an emotional rollercoaster for Spidey fans, it at least looks like 2020 and beyond could see some very exciting developments indeed.