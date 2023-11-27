Marvel Studios might just be junking the 1 type of MCU content we all wanted more of on Disney Plus

With The Marvels tanking at the box office and even Loki season 2 losing much of its viewership across its six episodes, clearly the world could stand to do with a little less MCU content these days.

And yet one kind of offering from Marvel Studios that fans have always been hungry to get more of is the elusive Special Presentation format. Pioneered in fall 2022 with the Halloween special Werewolf by Night, Special Presentations were pitched as the mid-point between the MCU’s TV shows and its movies — basically what we used to call TV specials. Following Werewolf by Night, December 2022 delivered The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. But since then, nada (besides the Werewolf by Night In Color re-release of October 2023).

Image via Marvel Studios

While you would think these would be the cheapest form of MCU content to make, sadly it seems the studio is looking to retire the brand just two productions in due to disappointing viewership. According to insider DanielRPK, plans for future Special Presentations are being parked since the previous two have reportedly underperformed on Disney Plus. As there is one more believed to be in the works, however, this could materialize under an alternate banner.

For those paying attention to all the rumors surrounding Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, it’s believed it’ll be accompanied by a Witches Road one-off, intended to serve as 2024’s Marvel Halloween Special. This was assumed to be our third Special Presentation, but according to this intel, while it’s still on its way, it will be “handled differently.” Could be released under the brand new Marvel Spotlight banner that will premiere with Echo?

Whatever happens with that, it’s possible we can kiss goodbye to what promised to be a new annual tradition for the MCU.