2023 is a bust, but Marvel Studios might just be resurrecting the Disney Plus annual tradition we’re all hungry for next year

We got a treat last Halloween, so I guess it only makes sense that Marvel Studios would trick us this time around. When Werewolf by Night became the MCU’s very first Halloween special last spooky season, it seemed only logical that this was the start of a new annual tradition, especially after the monochrome monster-fest turned out to be so acclaimed. Tragically, 2023 is serving up no such special, as it seems like Marvel wasn’t planning one even before its recent Disney Plus release date earthquake.

Speaking of which, while every single Marvel series on the slate getting pushed back by several months apiece might not seen like a good thing, one alleged upside of the shuffle is that we might be headed for another Halloween special next year. According to scooper CWGST, Agatha: Coven of Chaos Darkhold Diaries being delayed to fall 2024 means that it’ll roll right into the previously much-rumored Witches Road one-off releasing in time for All Hallow’s Eve.

While not officially announced, a Witches Road special has been widely discussed as an intended surprise spinoff to the Kathryn Hahn vehicle. As based on the comic of the same name — which was previously foreshadowed to be getting an MCU adaptation in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — it’s supposedly set to explore the history of witches on Earth-99999 and may or may not feature a cameo from Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. Again, it’s not confirmed as yet, but Werewolf by Night was likewise an open secret before Disney Plus came clean about it.

So we sadly have a long while to wait before the House of Harkness and its Coven of Chaos with its Darkhold Diaries gets here, but at least it could be delivering a much-demanded spooky season treat when it does.