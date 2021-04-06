Marvel Might Be Wiping Daredevil’s Netflix History When He Joins The MCU

Kevin Feige confirmed a long time ago that all the shows produced by Marvel Television were no longer considered official canon, with the studio president wiping the slate clean when he ascended to the position of Chief Creative Officer, which created an interesting storytelling wrinkle should any of the former Netflix residents end up reprising their roles as part of Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity, as has been widely rumored.

After all, the MCU is the biggest and most popular franchise on the planet, while Netflix boasts a subscriber base of over 200 million customers, so there’s obviously going to be a lot of overlap in terms of the audience, and those who don’t follow the ins and outs of the behind the scenes machinations could be left confused as to why any future projects aren’t picking up from where we last saw the characters in question.

Daredevil Heads To Disney Plus In Season 4 Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil has always been the most likely candidate to return to the fold, and there’s even been talk that he’s filmed a cameo for Spider-Man: No Way Home, while the actor has also been linked to various movies and TV shows. Tipster Mikey Sutton is now reporting, though, that Cox will turn up in recently announced Disney Plus series Echo, which follows the deaf superhero played by Alaqua Cox, who’ll make her debut in the streaming platform’s Hawkeye.

Sutton also goes on to say that when we meet Daredevil for the second time, his history on Netflix likely won’t be acknowledged. Admittedly, it doesn’t pose much of a problem when he’ll be interacting with a brand new set of co-stars, meaning there’s no real need to reference his previous three seasons as the star of his own show, and the fans won’t mind, either, as long as the door remains open for Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin.