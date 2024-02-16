Marvel would send shockwaves through the MCU if it scrapped ‘Avengers 5’ for this red-hot crossover movie

Dwindling interest in the MCU‘s Multiverse Saga has reached such a point that we’re not entirely sure a new Avengers movie could restore the franchise to its former world-conquering glory. “But, hold on,” you might be thinking, imaginary opinionated reader, “didn’t Deadpool 3 just break records to become the most-viewed trailer on YouTube?” While that is true, it’s fair to say Deadpool & Wolverine stands somewhat apart from the wider saga. The same goes for Daredevil: Born Again, another upcoming project gaining a lot of interest. And we all know everyone’s waiting on Spider-Man 4 to web its way to theaters.

You’ve got to wonder, then… And forgive the incoming Watcher impression but… What if Marvel were to cancel the much-troubled Avengers 5 and swap it for another team-up event that could excite the fandom even more? Namely, a project to bring together Marvel’s own “Team Red” — Deadpool, Daredevil, and Spider-Man? Sadly, it’s just a pipe dream for now, but let’s just live in the fantasy land where it’s actually happening for a moment, shall we?

As created by Junk Edits, the following fan poster pitches a Marvel Studios movie called Code Red, in which Ryan Reynolds, Charlie Cox, and Tom Holland come together, alongside two other red-suited superheroes — Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi and Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man. When sharing the artwork on Reddit, the creator asked who should be the villain of such a film. “Omega Red, obviously!” declared one Redditor, proving they need to be hired to write the screenplay.

What is Marvel’s Team Red?

Photos via Marvel Television/20th Century Fox/Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Team Red is a totally unofficial superhero team that doesn’t exist in Marvel Comics, but you wouldn’t know it from the abundance of fan art and discussion around the gang that you can find online. Team Red is the name given to the dream assembled trio of Spider-Man, Deadpool, and Daredevil. While Spider-Man and Deadpool have teamed up many times in the comics, Matt Murdock being thrown into the mix hasn’t really occurred outside of the comic Deadpool: Suicide Kings. Nevertheless, fans are obsessed with the idea of these three very different heroes coming together.

Given all the excitement surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine and Born Again, clearly it would be in Marvel’s best interests to make Team Red an official thing in the MCU before long. Honestly, as Avengers 5 is unlikely to go anywhere — despite the fact it remains without a director or a lead villain — maybe the best bet would be to build Spider-Man 4 around Team Red. That would be one way to one-up, or at least equal, the thrill of Holland meeting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Team Red remains a pipe-dream for now, but if the next few phases come and go without DD, DP, and Spidey hanging out then Marvel will be left severely red-faced.