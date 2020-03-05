Marvel’s Daredevil Movie Reportedly Features A Team-Up That Fans Will Love

Now that we know Daredevil will be returning to the MCU, it seems Marvel is looking to make a movie that will please fans of the Netflix show. And that’s because according to our sources – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and that the real Mandarin will show up in Shang-Chi – the studio is looking to do a solo outing for the hero with mostly the same cast from the TV series. And better yet, if Sony gives the okay, they want to include Spider-Man in some capacity, too.

Of course, we’ve already heard that Daredevil will appear in Spider-Man 3 as Peter’s lawyer, but Marvel apparently wants Spidey in the DD movie as well. How exactly he’d factor in aside from somehow helping out Matt Murdock with whatever threat he’s dealing with, that we don’t yet know, but this would certainly be a smart move.

After all, for Spider-Man: Homecoming, the marketing featured Iron Man quite a bit even though he didn’t really play that big a role in the film. Clearly, then, Marvel always makes it a point to market the MCU as a shared universe and to get perhaps the most popular superhero in the franchise into a Daredevil movie would be pretty exciting.

It ultimately comes down to Sony, though. Their relationship with Disney and Marvel has been mostly cordial minus the rocky renegotiation that Tom Holland had to help save, but they have to see that any crossover event would be financially fruitful, even if it’s with a smaller Marvel character like Matt Murdock.

Then again, of all the Netflix Marvel shows, Daredevil was perhaps the most beloved. We haven’t seen him on the big screen since the mediocre Ben Affleck movie from 2002 either and now that the studio is transitioning from popular characters like Iron Man and Captain America to more niche superheroes, Daredevil would be a likely candidate to help with that progression. And I can’t think of a better running mate for him than Spider-Man.