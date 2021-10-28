Marvel’s Nova Movie Rumored To Start Production In 2023

We’ve been hearing for years that Nova is on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 regularly being touted as a potential destination for Richard Rider’s debut, but the focus has now shifted towards a solo movie instead.

In fact, it was little over a week ago that a rumor claimed the project was tentatively scheduled to enter production before the end of 2023, and now a huge info dump of speculative MCU start dates has reaffirmed that belief. Admittedly, both stories hail from the same source and neither has been confirmed or corroborated, so don’t get your hopes up just yet.

As per The GWW, Marvel’s 2023 slate will see Nova, Fantastic Four, a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spinoff series, a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel and all-star villain effort Thunderbolts get in front of cameras. In an official capacity, Jon Watts’s F4 reboot is the furthest along the development process, but that’s as much as we know for sure.

Danai Gurira’s Okoye was confirmed to be returning for Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther show back in May, which definitely isn’t releasing until after Wakanda Forever, so that probably takes care of that one, while another outing for Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi is all but guaranteed. As for Nova and Thunderbolts? Well, we’ll just have to wait and see.