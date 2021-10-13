Multiple Black Panther Spinoff Shows Rumored For Disney Plus

Black Panther was always going to play a key part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s continued expansion on Disney Plus. As the superhero saga’s highest-grossing installment that isn’t an Avengers movie, as well as the studio’s only Best Picture nominee and its top-rated title on Rotten Tomatoes, the film provided way too much potential for the ever-growing streaming service.

That became even clearer when director Ryan Coogler signed an exclusive five-year development deal with Disney via his Proximity Media banner, with a spinoff series set in Wakanda part of the initial announcement. All we know about that project so far is that Danai Gurira will return as Okoye, and it’s rumored to be a hybrid of prequel and origin story. But that’s it.

However, insider Daniel Richtman offers that there are at least three Black Panther offshoots currently in the works for streaming. Of course, the tipster doesn’t divulge any details as to what they are, who they focus on, or how they factor into both the fictional African nation’s mythos and the MCU at large, so the report remains entirely speculative for now.

That being said, WandaVision and Hawkeye already have spinoffs on the way, and the latter hasn’t even premiered yet, so there’s no reason why the vibrant world of Wakanda can’t act as the setting for any number of Disney Plus exclusives in years to come.