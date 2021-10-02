Marvel’s Website And Social Media Ignores Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Obviously, this weekend’s superhero blockbuster Venom: Let There Be Carnage isn’t part of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s still a Marvel Entertainment production that falls under the comic book company’s umbrella.

The first adventure starring Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock earned over $850 million at the box office, without even considering the additional income brought in from merchandising. The marketing campaign for the sequel has been even more intense, to the extent you can barely turn around without bumping into the symbiotic title hero on the internet.

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Posters Tease A Symbiotic Showdown 1 of 3

That makes it very peculiar that Marvel have opted to completely ignore the existence of Let There Be Carnage on both the company website and social media, as per ScreenRant. The homepage features all 25 installments in the MCU, including co-owned Sony efforts Spider-Man: Homecoming and No Way Home, as well as Fox’s library of adaptations, but no mention of the most buzzed-about movie since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Non-MCU properties have regularly been promoted online because the boardroom has a vested stake in them, even if they’re not part of the main continuity, and Marvel Entertainment is a Disney subsidiary at the end of the day. Based on all the rumors we’ve been hearing, it’s strange that Venom: Let There Be Carnage would be completely shut out by its parent company.