The Matrix 4 Has Reportedly Recast Agent Smith

Hugo Weaving made his first feature film appearance in 1981, but it would be another 20 years before he became a household name, although he couldn’t have picked two better projects for his mainstream breakthrough. His role as Elrond in The Lord of the Rings may not have been a particularly showy one, but The Matrix‘s Agent Smith certainly was.

The cold, calculating villain of the groundbreaking sci-fi was one of the many aspects of the game-changing blockbuster to permeate popular culture, and Weaving’s emotionless and yet somehow still charismatic performance was pitched to perfection. He would go on to reprise the role in both Reloaded and Revolutions, but scheduling conflicts ruled him out of the fourth installment.

However, a new rumor claims that instead of creating a new Agent to act as the antagonist of The Matrix 4, Lana Wachowski has simply opted to recast the part with Mindhunter and Hamilton‘s Jonathan Groff. While there’s no sort of actual evidence to back it up, nor is there an explanation as to how the scheming baddie will end up taking on a different physical appearance, it isn’t the first time we’ve heard some theorizing about Groff playing Agent Smith.

It’s still not an official confirmation by any stretch of the imagination, and there are plenty of other Agents to have been introduced into The Matrix mythology over the years including Brown, Jones, Jackson, Johnson and Thompson. It’s a monumental task to step into Hugo Weaving’s shoes as the arch-nemesis of Keanu Reeves’ Neo, too, especially when a direct impersonation feels like it would be destined to fail, meaning that a completely fresh interpretation to complement his new visage would be the smartest course of action.