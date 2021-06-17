First Matrix 4 Reaction Calls It Weird, Funny And Meta

Depending on your mileage and personal preferences, you could make an argument that neither of the Wachowski siblings have been involved in directing a movie that could be definitively labeled great since the first installment in The Matrix franchise 22 years ago.

Following that, the filmmaking duo have delivered two sequels that had more than a few high points and barnstorming set pieces, but resolutely failed to come close to matching the game-changing original. Speed Racer, Cloud Atlas and Jupiter Ascending, meanwhile, have all reached cult classic status in the years since their respective releases, yet the critical consensus remains mixed, and all three bombed at the box office.

Lana Wachowski flies solo on The Matrix 4, which is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on December 22nd, and according to one social media user, early test screenings have already been held, which is usually an indicator that the final cut is almost complete. You can check out the reaction below, but it doesn’t exactly paint the picture of what’s going to be a universally-beloved blockbuster.

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS screened this afternoon and it is: weird, meta, engrossing, surprisingly funny, and ambitious to a fault. I expect WOM to be wildly mixed but the people who love it will *love* it. — David Manning (@ViewerAnon) June 16, 2021

You can’t fault the Wachowskis when it comes to ambition, mythology or worldbuilding, but their boundless creativity has often been offset by shortcomings when it comes to the actual screenplays. The Matrix 4 should at least be given the benefit of the doubt for now, though, especially when we haven’t seen so much as an official image yet, never mind a shred of footage.

That being said, The Matrix trilogy initially ended with a whimper rather than a bang, and we’ve had little in the years since to indicate that either Lana or Lilly have learned from their mistakes when it comes to overstuffed narratives and pseudo-philosophical babbling, but we can at least almost guarantee that the action will be incredible.