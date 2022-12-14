Matt Reeves praises James Gunn amid shocking-but-short-lived ‘The Batman’ rumors

Well, that was a crazy couple of hours for DCU fans.

Today, the DCU community faced yet another Twitter implosion after reports emerged claiming that new co-CEOs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, were planning to fold Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne into the mainstream DC Universe going forward. Except no sooner had the fandom sorted out their thoughts about this twist than Gunn spoke out to definitively deny the possibility.

Just in case you were still doubting Gunn’s word, The Batman director Matt Reeves has stepped forward to further denounce the rumors and praise his new DC boss in the process. Reeves retweeted The Suicide Squad filmmaker’s promise that the story was “entirely untrue,” adding that the one source he trusts on this matter is Mr. Gunn himself.

The source I’m really liking on this is Mr. @JamesGunn https://t.co/fYmy5to9A7 — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) December 14, 2022

With its total lack of connections to the outer DCEU (now rechristened the DCU) and placing of the Caped Crusader in a very self-contained world, The Batman made clear that it existed in its own continuity, something that only aided its quality. With the whole Ben Affleck/Michael Keaton situation getting very confusing, you can see why the idea of simply bringing Pattinson into the mainline universe would be a tempting one for Gunn and his partners.

We’re hearing on two separate fronts that this is not the case, so The Batman fans need not fear that future movies featuring Pattinson in the cape and cowl will be compromised by having to shoulder the weight of the floundering franchise. In any case, Reeves is believed to be taking his time getting The Batman 2 off the ground as it has yet to be given a release date. Stay tuned for more updates.