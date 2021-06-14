Matt Reeves Reportedly Wants Damian Wayne In The Batman Sequels

The Caped Crusader might only be in the early days of his crime-fighting career in The Batman, but it’s possible that the sequels could see him become a dad. Though it’s currently unconfirmed if any of the Bat-family will appear in Robert Pattinson’s DC debut, all the signs are pointing to the Dark Knight getting some sidekicks in future films. And maybe one of those on the way is his son, Damian Wayne.

Reddit user SpideyForever245 has been sharing a lot of scoops about director Matt Reeves’ plans for the franchise lately. Feel free to take his intel how you will, but it has to be said that he has proven accurate in the past, including correctly calling Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Falcon and the Winter Soldier cameo. In this case, the Redditor claims that the director wants to introduce Damian’s Robin in one of The Batman‘s sequels.

In some ways, it’s surprising that Bruce could become a father in a follow-up film, assuming we can take this info on face value, as he’s only just starting out in the first one. However, it would be smart to adapt Damian in this franchise as he’s a character we’ve never seen in live-action before. It’s getting more challenging for filmmakers to find fresh ways of tackling such a well-storied superhero as Batman, but exploring his complicated parental relationship with his kid is definitely one way to do that.

Making his comic book canon debut in 2006, Damian is the child of Bruce and Talia al Ghul, with Batman being unaware of his existence until Talia sends him to live with his father when he’s a pre-teen. Having been raised by the League of Assassins, Damian is initially uber-violent in his duties as Robin but eventually becomes a hero under his dad’s tutelage, though he never loses his arrogant attitude.

The Batman is on course to finally arrive in theaters on March 4th, 2022.