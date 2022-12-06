McDonald’s is responsible for revealing another new ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ character

We’re only four months away from the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie and leaks of McDonald‘s Happy Meal toys based on the upcoming Nintendo movie.

Twitter user @kikaim shared a Japanese McDonald’s flyer which featured the upcoming toys to be sold in the fast food joint. The toys include iconic Mario characters such as Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Bowser. But the flyer also included another character who has not yet been revealed in any of the trailers.

Upon closer inspection, it does seem to look like one of the Lumas in Super Mario Galaxy.

Fans who saw the post had mixed reactions to the leak. Most of them were excited to see that Super Mario Galaxy would play a role in the film. Meanwhile, one was upset that Yoshi was not included, despite the iconic Mario character having a brief appearance in the second trailer.

It’s currently unconfirmed if Rosalina would make an appearance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. However, the second trailer gave a subtle reference to Super Mario Galaxy via Princess Peach’s voice lines. Perhaps this unnamed character in the flyer might just be a confirmation that we might expect some intergalactic hijinx in the film.

Perhaps a third trailer would confirm who that character will be in the film, as well as a potential cameo appearance of Rosalina. After all, this film is cramming every single Mario game it can such as the classic Donkey Kong arcade games, Mario Kart, and Super Smash Bros.

Japan’s Super Mario Bros Movie toy line will be released from Dec. 23 to Jan. 5, 2022, months before the movie is released in theaters.