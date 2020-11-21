The MCU Will Reportedly Have 2 Different Black Panthers Soon

Having multiple versions of the same superhero existing at the same time is set to become a regular fixture of the comic book genre over the next few years, with both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU adopting the approach throughout the various continuities. Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton and Robert Pattinson will all be seen on the big screen as Batman in 2022, while Spider-Man 3 is widely expected to assemble a trifecta of web-slingers as the MCU’s multiverse comes into play.

We’ve also got Sam Wilson and Kate Bishop assuming the mantles of Captain America and Hawkeye respectively on Disney Plus, while Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder to wield Mjolnir, and that’s without even mentioning theories speculating that WandaVision‘s Monica Rambeau could mirror her comic book counterpart and become Captain Marvel or Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova adopting the Black Widow codename.

Letitia Wright’s Shuri has long been rumored to be taking over as Black Panther, but those plans will have been moved forward in the most unfortunate of circumstances following the death of Chadwick Boseman. It was announced yesterday that the Wakandan sequel starts filming in July of next year, and unsurprisingly Shuri is set to have a greatly expanded role.

However, insider Grace Randolph claims that Ryan Coogler’s sequel will feature two iterations of the title hero, one male and one female, neither of which will be Boseman. Instead, she indicates that Winston Duke’s M’Baku could be suiting up as Black Panther after T’Challa is killed in battle as his in-canon successor, with the story then focusing on Shuri attempting to prove herself more than worthy and capable of becoming the nation’s permanent protector.

Also this article also mentions Shuri getting a larger role, as I also told you. Still hearing Shuri will be Black Panther alongside a male Black Panther. Still betting it will be a new guy in the suit – I want M’Baku – and T’Challa will get killed at the beginning of the film. — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 20, 2020

