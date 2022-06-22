MCU diehards weigh in on whether the franchise’s humor has run its course

While it’s true that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has used its unprecedented success to broaden its creative horizons and give the filmmakers more freedom than ever before, there are certain tropes to have been present since Iron Man launched the franchise 14 years ago that remain an integral part of the formula to this day.

Prime among those archetypes is the relentless barrage of quips that every single major character spouts on a regular basis, which is often used immediately after an intense or emotional scene. On one hand, it’s obviously done to inject a little levity into the proceedings so things don’t get too heavy, but on the other side of the coin, it can also undercut any narrative or dramatic tension for the sake of a one-liner.

One enterprising MCU supporter over on Reddit has made it perfectly clear that they’re growing tired of the constant gags that’s become the saga’s stock-in-trade, and while there are plenty of folks who disagree, it’s an interesting argument as to whether or not Kevin Feige’s brainchild has been leaning a little too heavily into the jokes for a little too long.

The MCU is never going to make a straightforward serious film or Disney Plus series that plunges headfirst into darkness, of that much we can be sure. Moon Knight did tackle some serious and timely subject matter, though, with most of the humor derived largely from Oscar Isaac’s impeccable performance as Steven Grant, so a different approach can definitely work.

Ironically, the next blockbuster out of the gate is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which definitely isn’t going to take things too seriously, despite the presence of Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher.