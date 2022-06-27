MCU enthusiasts theorize how Old Man Steve has been spending his time

Chris Evans may have recently poured water on the notion of a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America, with a more than capable replacement in Anthony Mackie having already been established, but the door will technically remain ajar for a very long time to come.

Realistically, should the franchise continue on for decades to come, then there’s no reason why Evans couldn’t be brought back in the year 2049 to play Old Man Steve, this time without the need for old-age makeup. Despite various The Falcon and the Winter Soldier characters claiming that he’s on the Moon, the death or off-world relocation of the first Avenger hasn’t been confirmed or denied in an official capacity as of yet.

With that in mind, MCU enthusiasts over on Reddit have been wondering how Steve Rogers spends his time now that he’s an elderly gentleman with a life of superheroism in the rear-view mirror, although there’s an admitted air of tragedy to his existence given that Peggy Carter passed away.

Avengers: Endgame Theory Says Old Man Steve Attended Peggy's Funeral 1 of 2

Naturally, the Moon comes up more than once, as does the unintentionally hilarious prospect of Old Man Steve playing Frisbee with his grandkids and absolutely f*cking them up due to his well-documented shield-throwing expertise. Maybe he just spends his days sitting on the porch gazing wistfully into the middle distance, reminiscing about that time he took a trip through time and wound up bumping into his old nemesis the Red Skull on Vormir.

There are so many options, and almost all of them are exceedingly fun to think about.