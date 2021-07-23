MCU Fan Favorite Rumored For Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

From almost the second the title was officially announced, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has become a hotbed for casting rumors, which comes with the territory of being a Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster that’s set to play with the very fabric of space, time and reality from almost the very first frame.

Almost anyone to have played a decent-sized role in any Marvel comic book blockbuster during the last two decades has been linked with a part, stretching from icons like Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to relatively new faces such as WandaVision‘s Monica Rambeau and Evan Peters’ Quicksilver, expect for real this time.

The Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel has remained shrouded in mystery, and the nature of the premise coupled with the Season 1 finale of Loki means that absolutely nothing can be definitively ruled in or out until we get official confirmation. The latest addition to the revolving door of speculation posits that Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter could drop by, with the caveat that we’ll be getting the Captain Carter version soon to be seen in Disney Plus series What if…?

“What If…? is not the last time we’re going to see Captain Carter. We are hearing, this is not confirmed. Captain Carter is supposedly going to show up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

The actress claimed her time as part of the MCU was over after Avengers: Endgame, but then again she’d made the exact same statement in the past before showing up in the conclusion to the Infinity Saga anyway. We know for a fact that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be visiting a handful of weird, wild and wonderful timelines, so a scene set in a world where Peggy Carter was given the super soldier serum is far from the craziest thing we’ve heard about the project.