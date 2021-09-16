MCU Fan Petitions To Keep Original Marvel Shows Canon

Marvel fans are some of the most passionate fans of any franchise in film or TV. Given this, it should come as no surprise that the de-canonizing of iconic series set in the franchise could ruffle some feathers, and in this case, it has even inspired a heartfelt petition.

Addressing a social media post at Marvel Studios and their head Kevin Feige, a representative from the MCU Wiki shared an 18-page letter petitioning for the “preservation” of Marvel’s television universe boasting signatures from more than 100 community members.

To @MarvelStudios @Kevfeige



A passionate and concerned appeal for the preservation of Marvel Cinematic Universe television canon, from a devoted fan – with co-signatures from the MCU Wiki communityhttps://t.co/3TqRkyLrkJ#KeepMarvelTVCanon#LettertoMarvelStudios#SaveDaredevil — BEJT (MCU Wiki) (@bejt_t) September 14, 2021

“The work of Marvel Studios and Television has invested me into a fictional world to a level far beyond anything before in my life. I cannot thank them enough for how they have changed my life for the better. Over a very tough several years in my life, the MCU has always been there for me, and the value of that is immeasurable.”

Sharing the petition’s intentions early in the letter, the author writes that their focus is to ensure that the current roster of Marvel TV series remains canonical to the MCU. These series would include Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Agent Carter, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron First, The Defenders, Inhumans, The Punisher, Runaways, Cloak & Dagger, and Helstrom.

Along with the goal of the petition, the document also states reasons and ways that these Marvel series can be acknowledged within the greater MCU cementing themselves further into the cannon rather than being phased out.

The petition comes from a place of love for not only the Marvel franchise but the community each of these shows has built around it over the years. As of now neither Marvel nor Feige have responded to the petition, but the community response has been overwhelmingly positive.

You can check out the full 18-page letter here.