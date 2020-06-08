Gorgeous MCU Fan Poster Pits Avengers Against Galactus And Silver Surfer

With Avengers: Endgame bringing the Infinity Saga to a close, drawing a line under a decade’s worth of storytelling and spawning the highest-grossing movie in history for good measure, it could be argued that Marvel Studios don’t necessarily need to repeat their own formula in Phase Four and beyond by having a Thanos-like villain pulling the strings behind the scenes.

However, with over $20 billion in box office takings and their reputation as the biggest brand in the industry firmly established, you can fully understand why Kevin Feige and his team would be happy to adopt the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ mantra, especially when it would take a pretty major threat to unite the next generation of Avengers when you consider that immortal aliens, mutants and vampires could be in the mix by then.

There have already been plenty of rumors about who the MCU’s next big bad could be, covering everyone from Doctor Doom and Magneto to Norman Osborn and MODOK, but one of the names fans would love to see is the Fantastic Four’s arch-nemesis Galactus. The character may have featured in Fox’s Rise of the Silver Surfer, but it would be fair to say that the movie didn’t exactly do justice to one of the most iconic villains in comic book history.

While we might not see the Devourer of Worlds until the Fantastic Four make their debut in the franchise, a new fan poster from Camille Vialet imagines Galactus and the Silver Surfer facing off against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the next Avengers movie, and you can check it out below.

MCU Fan Poster Pits The Avengers Against Galactus And Silver Surfer 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Galactus certainly fits the bill for what Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Mysterio would call an Avengers-level threat, but with the whole of Phase Four recently being delayed, we’ll need to wait a while yet to find out just who the team’s next major adversary is going to be.