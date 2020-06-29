The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been established as the biggest and most popular franchise in the business for a long time now, and one of the things that make the movies so re-watchable are the sense of familiarity and emotional connection that audiences around the world have with the characters, as well as the small background details and Easter Eggs that can reveal something new on every repeat viewing.

With the Coronavirus pandemic causing Marvel Studios to delay the entirety of their Phase Four lineup, fans have been utilizing the extra time they’ve had on their hands to revisit the entire Infinity Saga from start to finish, and have even been debating which of the MCU’s movies can definitively be named as the worst.

We’re currently in the midst of the biggest gap between new installments in a decade until Black Widow finally arrives in November, so it shouldn’t exactly come as a surprise that Avengers: Infinity War found itself trending worldwide on social media after becoming available on Disney Plus on Friday.

After Endgame drew the two-part story to a close, fans can now look at Infinity War in a completely different light, and you can check out some of the reactions to the movie’s Disney Plus debut below.

Thor’s entrance with Rocket and Groot in #Avengers #InfinityWar is still one of the greatest moments in cinematic history. Infinity War is a masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/EWsC6YM8tT — Wes H (@weshardeniv) June 28, 2020

Infinity War is better than endgame. Don’t care what anybody says. pic.twitter.com/aenn6SQ1O5 — mauri (@ndmauri) June 27, 2020

Infinity War is trending. Remember when Thanos threw a fucking moon at Iron Man just because? At this point of the movie, I was like “Ok. MF’s are about to DIE at the end of this movie. Because…” pic.twitter.com/ekdKMYPGFV — Devon🦅 (@BlacknAction) June 28, 2020

I think we can all agree that the ending to infinity war is masterfully executed & left us all in our seats full of heartbreak. pic.twitter.com/Sr3RSFMn1C — Julian-Verse for BEST MILES MORALES STAN! (@cooljulian5) June 28, 2020

infinity war is trending so let me remind you that nomad steve rogers is beautiful pic.twitter.com/PR3UdT5Phv — rachel for best steve rogers stan (@capswinters) June 28, 2020

infinity war is trending so let's not forget the iconic "she's not alone" scene. the team up of wanda, okoye and natasha were so powerfulpic.twitter.com/rjgqeyJDZs — amber ⧗ (@formerussianspy) June 28, 2020

i will never forget the chills when nomad steve rogers entered in infinity war as avengers theme played in the background pic.twitter.com/5HUMZxCxG4 — rachel for best steve rogers stan (@capswinters) June 28, 2020

Since Infinity War is trending right now, I think that it’s a great time to remind everyone that Loki deserved better. pic.twitter.com/FyqPOyhAJP — Cade ☀️ LOKI SERIES ४ (@CadeRGrimm) June 28, 2020

Witnessing the snap in Infinity War for the first time was the most shocking moment in cinematic history pic.twitter.com/whQ1XyVv8J — trevor 🧨 (@trevorthesith) June 28, 2020

Infinity War Steve Rogers is the best version of Steve Rogers🔥 pic.twitter.com/GG2FT1MJNb — emma‎⍟ (fan account) (@goodguyevans) June 28, 2020

As you can see, three of the major talking points now that you can stream Infinity War on Disney Plus look to be Captain America’s beard, the shocking ending that stunned audiences everywhere and the debate over whether or not it’s a better movie than Endgame. Whatever your opinions on the matter, it can’t be denied that the cliffhanger ending was one that nobody saw coming, and made the year-long wait for the follow-up feel like an eternity as a result.