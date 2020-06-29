Home / movies

MCU Fans Are Loving Avengers: Infinity War All Over Again After Its Disney Plus Debut

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been established as the biggest and most popular franchise in the business for a long time now, and one of the things that make the movies so re-watchable are the sense of familiarity and emotional connection that audiences around the world have with the characters, as well as the small background details and Easter Eggs that can reveal something new on every repeat viewing.

With the Coronavirus pandemic causing Marvel Studios to delay the entirety of their Phase Four lineup, fans have been utilizing the extra time they’ve had on their hands to revisit the entire Infinity Saga from start to finish, and have even been debating which of the MCU’s movies can definitively be named as the worst.

We’re currently in the midst of the biggest gap between new installments in a decade until Black Widow finally arrives in November, so it shouldn’t exactly come as a surprise that Avengers: Infinity War found itself trending worldwide on social media after becoming available on Disney Plus on Friday.

After Endgame drew the two-part story to a close, fans can now look at Infinity War in a completely different light, and you can check out some of the reactions to the movie’s Disney Plus debut below.

As you can see, three of the major talking points now that you can stream Infinity War on Disney Plus look to be Captain America’s beard, the shocking ending that stunned audiences everywhere and the debate over whether or not it’s a better movie than Endgame. Whatever your opinions on the matter, it can’t be denied that the cliffhanger ending was one that nobody saw coming, and made the year-long wait for the follow-up feel like an eternity as a result.

