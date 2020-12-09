MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Emma Stone Returning For Spider-Man 3

There were a whole lot of problems with Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man duology, but everyone seems to be in agreement that the performances of Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone most definitely weren’t among them. The leads did fantastic work as Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, with their crackling chemistry papering over many of the shortcomings in the narrative department, and fans were sad to see them go when the franchise was rebooted once again.

Of course, as the old saying goes, nobody is really dead for good in either comic books or their big screen adaptations, with Stone the latest name to be announced for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3. Obviously, her Gwen was killed off at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but with the multiverse in play now, the rulebook has been torn up, thrown out and rewritten from page one.

Reports had been making the rounds last week that the Academy Award winner had dropped out of Damien Chazelle’s Babylon in favor of Spider-Man 3, with Margot Robbie stepping in as her replacement. Now, the news has seemingly been confirmed along with a whole host of major new additions, and the MCU fanbase instantly took to social media in celebration, as you can see below.

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Emma Stone are all trending right now. aAaaAAa my spidey heart Spider-Man 3 🥺 — hughie (@rencefortunate) December 9, 2020

andrew garfield and emma stone are above spider-man 3 they shouldn’t be in it!!! — bente (@radiiosilence) December 9, 2020

Out of all the Spider-Man 3 news the one I absolutely yelled at is EMMA STONE?? CONFIRMED?? GWEN FREAKING DIED. I didn’t see that woman die the way she did for her to just come back — alba! | protect black women (@vicesetvirtues) December 9, 2020

Unless she's coming back as Spider-Gwen, I really hope Emma Stone isn't in Spider-Man 3. I don't want to see her stuck in the "Girlfriend who is just there to eventually get fridged and die in order to make the male hero sad" role again. — 🎄Gary Devenport🎄 (@Garebear__11) December 9, 2020

All these reports of Emma Stone returning as Gwen Stacy alongside the other past actors in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 and all I can think about is the first SNAP that broke my heart long before Thanos… I hope Gwen Stacy is at least wearing a neck brace. #SpiderMan3 — Austin Colburn (@AustinJColburn) December 9, 2020

wait emma stone is coming back in spider-man 3 too?? what the fuck does this mean pic.twitter.com/WQYN7YTala — a failed resolve. (@NoireDetective) December 9, 2020

i’m so confused- why is emma stone ‘allegedly’ in the talks for spider-man 3 when she died already????? — ✨satan’s goddaughter✨ (@senselesslibraa) December 9, 2020

Top 2 reasons to be excited to get out of this 2020:

1. The end of COVID-19

2. Spider-Man 3 And bruh, Emma Stone, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Kristen Dunst and Tobey Maguire in one movie? This has to happen no matter what. — Chubby Jayme (@jaymetaicho) December 9, 2020

I can’t believe Toby McGuire, Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Kristen Dunst are all set to possibly come back for Spider-Man 3 — Bankai 🎃 (@New_Tape_City) December 9, 2020

fucking going crazy for spider-man 3 imagine emma stone and zendaya togetherrrr vswiraOGVBrw — Beyeah (@beyeahart) December 9, 2020

Time out so not only is Jamie foxx and Alfred Molina coming to Spider-Man 3 but also Tobey McGuire And Andrew Garfield AND Kirsten Durst AND EMMA STONE ?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/9fZomv3MxV — smokeahontas ✨🌬 (@onliicarol) December 9, 2020

The stacked cast has rightfully sent the fans into meltdown, but based on what happened the last time we got a Spider-Man 3 stuffed with too many subplots and supporting characters, there should be at least a hint of trepidation surrounding Jon Watts’ threequel. That being said, we know better at this point than to bet against the MCU, and the latest adventure for Tom Holland’s web-slinger is shaping up as the single most exciting superhero blockbuster on the horizon.