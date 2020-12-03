Emma Stone Rumored To Have Dropped Out Of New Movie For Spider-Man 3

Ever since the double whammy of Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange were added to the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 to seemingly confirm that the web-slinging sequel was going to focus on the multiverse, almost everyone that’s appeared in a previous Spidey movie has been linked with a potential return.

Of course, J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson was already welcomed back into the fold after making a surprise cameo at the end of Far From Home, but the rumor mill has since gone into overdrive. Most fans are expecting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to show up, and at this point, people would be very disappointed if they didn’t, while Alfred Molina is reported to have even been on set in Atlanta.

Gwen Stacy, meanwhile, has yet to appear in the MCU, which obviously led to speculation that Emma Stone could be eyed for a comeback now that the multiverse is in play. The 32 year-old recently dropped out of Damien Chazelle’s period drama Babylon due to scheduling conflicts, despite her only confirmed upcoming credit being Disney’s live-action remake Cruella, which wrapped shooting over a year ago. And this has instantly raised the possibility of Spider-Man 3 being the cause, although it might seem like a bit of a stretch.

After all, Chazelle directed the 32 year-old actress to an Academy Award win in La La Land, while she’s already played Gwen Stacy twice and was killed off in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 six years ago. That being said, you can guarantee that Kevin Feige will be pulling out all of the stops to establish his multiverse as the one to beat in the face of stiff competition from the DCEU’s The Flash, so nothing can be definitively ruled out at this stage and given that Stone has been rumored to return in the past, having her now drop out of Babylon thanks to scheduling conflicts is certainly interesting.