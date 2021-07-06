Home / movies

MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Posts

By
The Wolverine-Hugh-Jackman

To paraphrase Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight, speculation surrounding Hugh Jackman’s hypothetical return as Wolverine happens all the time, and nobody panics. But the man himself posts two little pictures on social media, and everyone’s losing their minds.

It was inevitable that the rumor mill would go into overdrive when the actor shared a fan-made image of Wolverine’s claws alongside a photo of himself with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, which is about as cryptic as it gets. Obviously, there’s the shared Richard Donner connection, with the late filmmaker having been involved with the unknown Jackman and unproven associate producer Feige when Bryan Singer’s X-Men was shooting, but there’s already talk that it’s much more than that.

Of course, we’ve heard countless times already that a return is either imminent or already signed, sealed and ready to go, so it’s best not to get too hyped until either the X-Men icon or the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are much more forthcoming with their intentions. Needless to say, though, the internet is already having a field day, as you can see from the reactions below.

Hugh Jackman Shares Cryptic Images Of Wolverine And Kevin Feige On Social Media
1 of 3
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Immediately, chatter has started churning surrounding a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameo, and you can bet your bottom dollar that Feige would jump at the opportunity to secure Jackman for a Wolverine cameo from the second the Aussie made himself available. Whether it bears fruit or not is an entirely different question, but if it doesn’t happen next March when the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel arrives, then we’ll just wait for the talk to start all over again when plans for Deadpool 3 finally firm themselves up.

Source: Twitter

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...