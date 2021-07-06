MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Posts

To paraphrase Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight, speculation surrounding Hugh Jackman’s hypothetical return as Wolverine happens all the time, and nobody panics. But the man himself posts two little pictures on social media, and everyone’s losing their minds.

It was inevitable that the rumor mill would go into overdrive when the actor shared a fan-made image of Wolverine’s claws alongside a photo of himself with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, which is about as cryptic as it gets. Obviously, there’s the shared Richard Donner connection, with the late filmmaker having been involved with the unknown Jackman and unproven associate producer Feige when Bryan Singer’s X-Men was shooting, but there’s already talk that it’s much more than that.

Of course, we’ve heard countless times already that a return is either imminent or already signed, sealed and ready to go, so it’s best not to get too hyped until either the X-Men icon or the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are much more forthcoming with their intentions. Needless to say, though, the internet is already having a field day, as you can see from the reactions below.

Basically confirmed to me. Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is to me what Michael Keaton’s Batman or Christopher Reeve’s Superman is to older generations — SpoonKnight (@SpoonKnght) July 6, 2021

Who is here after Hugh's newest instagram story? Looks like maybe that advice got taken by Feige 👀 https://t.co/rNXZR3vlaG — SpectoReact (@SpectoReact) July 6, 2021

Son….if @MarvelStudios finds a way to get @RealHughJackman to come outta retirement with the Claws like Jordan with the #45….I’d probably pass out at the theater 😭😭😭 — Kimono: The Don Julio (Jones) of the Streets 🦦 (@kimononextdoor_) July 6, 2021

Hugh Jackman as Logan is the best superhero performance ever, even in the bad movies, better than the comics even, pure match of actor, persona and character. Let someone else do it now. https://t.co/Y01Wyb4oBA — The Hahadook (@IsMarshallOkay) July 6, 2021

hugh jackman is out here playing with my emotions and it’s cruel https://t.co/hv6y9wLsyC — layla 🕷 (@blxcksabbath) July 6, 2021

Hugh Jackman played Wolverine in NINE movies already and prolly boutta be in 9 more since the move to Marv*l. White privilege at its finest lol — K (@CapLee27) July 6, 2021

Hugh Jackman hinting at a Wolverine return in the MCU … I’m hyped if this happens 🐺#Marvel pic.twitter.com/ZKUdI2Ehdu — Antonio Mango (@AntonioMango4) July 6, 2021

Whilst I’d love Hugh Jackman to cameo as wolverine in Multiverse of Madness, I hope he doesn’t stick around as the MCU’s version. I’d like to see new interpretations for all the x-men. https://t.co/iYGgx8RLXy — Luke Broadley (@BroadleyBean) July 6, 2021

Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine would be a dream come true pic.twitter.com/IoJoUvTRLF — That REDACTED Guy #NWH (@REDACTEDSpider) July 6, 2021

Immediately, chatter has started churning surrounding a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameo, and you can bet your bottom dollar that Feige would jump at the opportunity to secure Jackman for a Wolverine cameo from the second the Aussie made himself available. Whether it bears fruit or not is an entirely different question, but if it doesn’t happen next March when the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel arrives, then we’ll just wait for the talk to start all over again when plans for Deadpool 3 finally firm themselves up.