Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Pushing Hugh Jackman To Return As Wolverine

No two actors have arguably ever embodied a character in a long-running franchise in better of more iconic fashion than Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, with the two stars sharing a combined total of 21 appearances as their respective comic book favorites over the course of two decades.

Both bowed out in suitably fitting and spectacular fashion, only to find themselves continually linked with a comeback as soon as the credits rolled on their respective swansongs. The Wolverine rumor mill in particular ignited just a couple of weeks ago, when in the space of a few days alone it was claimed that Karl Urban was in the running to inherit the claws, an anthology series was in early development for Disney Plus and Marvel wanted to team Jackman’s Logan up with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury for a future Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure.

If Jackman wants to return then you can bet Kevin Feige would be happy to have him, but we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams was returning for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness long before it was confirmed – that Ryan Reynolds is reportedly the one needling his arch-nemesis to make a comeback, presumably to give the fans what they want and explode the internet in the process by having the Merc with a Mouth face off against Wolverine.

There’s obviously the danger of impacting Logan‘s legacy if it happens, but a multiversal cameo or brief interaction doesn’t even have to make any sort of storytelling sense in the unique world of the Deadpool franchise, it would only have to play off the long-running rivalry between Reynolds and Jackman.