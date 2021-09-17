MCU Fans Freaking Out After Tom Hardy Fuels Spider-Man Speculation

The Spider-Man: No Way Home rumor mill has become so vast and all-encompassing that it’s now gotten cyclical in nature, with the speculation and scuttlebutt circling back around to Tom Hardy’s Venom, who was first touted for a cameo appearance in the project well over a year ago.

Of course, it was inevitable that the actor would find himself at the forefront of the online chatter once again when he’s got Venom: Let There Be Carnage releasing in just a couple of weeks, which comes hot on the heels of the sequel’s home studio rebranding their entire comic book franchise from the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

As you can see below, fans have been sent into meltdown after a new image of Hardy was widely shared on social media, one that shows him wearing a Spider-Man: No Way Home crew hat.

Tom Hardy in his ‘Spider-Man, No Way Home’ production hat.



(via: @SpiderManBRA) pic.twitter.com/XUI4hsCDM8 — Marvel Updates (@MarvlUpdates) September 17, 2021

SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME HAT???? IS HE SERIOUS???? pic.twitter.com/Nq4O3nDtsG — andrea (@gottacore) September 17, 2021

Tom Hardy wearing a No Way Home hat when they haven’t been released yet? also the other picture is a hat that the cast and crew get and it’s the same one 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/vfNDuPNUxB — Eddie Brock Jr (@EddieBrockJr69) September 17, 2021

Somebody sporting some branded apparel is hardly a guarantee that they’re involved in the film in question, as we saw in the past when Michael Rooker trolled everybody by wearing Avengers: Infinity War merch, while Hardy has also been known to post fan art of Spider-Man and Venom on social media before quickly deleting it.

As always, then, we’re going to have to wait until December to find out for sure whether or not he’s part of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it’s looking likelier than ever with each passing day.