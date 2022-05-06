MCU fans have instantly fallen in love with America Chavez

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness requires quite a lot of knowledge of past MCU shows and movies. Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame are a must, as is the first Doctor Strange. But the biggest influence on the film’s story is the events of Disney Plus show WandaVision, with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch driving the core conflict.
But though the movie is a finale (of sorts), it’s also a new beginning. Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez is the driving force of the story, with her character apparently set for a bright future in the MCU. Marvel Studios will be watching the reactions to her very carefully when deciding future arcs, but judging by social media today, we’ll be seeing America Chavez again soon:
Many are also overjoyed to see more Latino representation in the MCU:
It remains to be seen what Marvel’s plans for America Chavez are, though it’s notable that they’re establishing a lot of young female superheroes. So far, we’ve also met Florence Pugh’s Yelena, Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, and Letitia Wright’s Shuri, with Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel also on the way.
Is Kevin Feige heading towards some kind of all-female Young Avengers team, with their leader ‘Captain’ America Chavez? Who knows, but the fan reaction to Xochitl Gomez’s character means America will be back in action very soon.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters.