MCU fans have instantly fallen in love with America Chavez

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness requires quite a lot of knowledge of past MCU shows and movies. Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame are a must, as is the first Doctor Strange. But the biggest influence on the film’s story is the events of Disney Plus show WandaVision, with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch driving the core conflict.

But though the movie is a finale (of sorts), it’s also a new beginning. Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez is the driving force of the story, with her character apparently set for a bright future in the MCU. Marvel Studios will be watching the reactions to her very carefully when deciding future arcs, but judging by social media today, we’ll be seeing America Chavez again soon:

I personally need more America Chavez!! pic.twitter.com/gWcunvWkhh — Josh McCall (@joshsview_) May 6, 2022

i would die for america chavez send tweet — taylor (@tf_wynter) May 6, 2022

Also, big ups to Xochitl Gomez for a great performance. I was afraid that her America Chavez was going to be annoying as most kid macguffins in movies usually are. — Noe (@trioxic) May 6, 2022

SEEING XOCHITL GOMEZ ON THE BIG SCREEN ACTUALLY BROUGHT TEARS TO MY EYES <33 AMERICA CHAVEZ IS MY BABY — daisy (@daisyquinones_) May 6, 2022

Also, can we talk about #XochitlGomez? After all we heard about needing reshoots because of her, etc. she is legit one of my favorite new characters in Marvel. Very Peter Parker-esque. Can't wait to see more of America Chavez in the MCU. *cough cough The Ultimates? cough* pic.twitter.com/yLJfXJOvFg — Alexgsp (@Alexgsp) May 6, 2022

Oh and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez was AMAZING I loved her performance and hope to see more of her soon in the MCU — Leo || MK SPOILERS || SAW DR STRANGE (@leoisamortstan) May 6, 2022

America Chavez please take my heart and run away across the universe — Speechless (@marvel__ous__) May 6, 2022

Many are also overjoyed to see more Latino representation in the MCU:

When America Chavez spoke 😍



i got a Mexican America Chavez gane jajaja — ᗴᗪᗪ (@shotgunn_e) May 6, 2022

america chavez is my best friend my latina princess — FUCK YOU PEACOCK (@dayasdahIia) May 6, 2022

Also felt incredibly happy to see America Chavez was played by someone who actually had Mexican descent 🙂 she did great — Liz A (@lizethcsb_) May 6, 2022

Omg also i knew I was going to love America Chavez but like Thats my mija now I would do anything for her!! I LOVED the latino representation. THE FIRST WORDS OF THE FILM WERE SPANISH! Xotchil was so amazing I can’t wait to see her in more mcu movies #MultiverseOfMadness — Cindy (@OddEyeCindy) May 6, 2022

when defender strange spoke to america chavez in spanish #MultiverseofMadness pic.twitter.com/83ijkvxrPm — stephen in the multiverse of madness (@multiofmad) May 6, 2022

It remains to be seen what Marvel’s plans for America Chavez are, though it’s notable that they’re establishing a lot of young female superheroes. So far, we’ve also met Florence Pugh’s Yelena, Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, and Letitia Wright’s Shuri, with Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel also on the way.

Is Kevin Feige heading towards some kind of all-female Young Avengers team, with their leader ‘Captain’ America Chavez? Who knows, but the fan reaction to Xochitl Gomez’s character means America will be back in action very soon.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters.