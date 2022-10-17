MCU fans instantly daydreaming about Harrison Ford unleashing his inner monster
Well, it’s official. Although you might have thought those increasing rumors were too unthinkable to be true, it’s now been reliably reported that Harrison Ford is indeed boarding the MCU in Captain America: New World Order, taking over from the late William Hurt in the key role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.
Aside from the thrill of simply seeing the Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon add another beloved franchise to his belt, this casting has also broken the internet thanks to the inherent promise that Ford is about to get his Hulk on as General Ross famously transforms into Red Hulk in the comics, an event that’s primed to happen in the MCU given the rise of the Thunderbolts and the recent expansion of Hulk lore.
So naturally everyone’s got a hot take on this possibility, with Twitter ablaze with hilarious reactions to the concept of Harrison Ford becoming a Hulk.
In addition to his Captain America 4 role, it’s also confirmed that Ford will immediately return for a part in Thunderbolts to boot. So with two movies already down, it’s very possible we can expect him to stick around for further projects, too. At 80 years of age, however, it’s unclear whether Ford would wish to remain aboard the MCU for more than a handful of appearances.
Captain America: New World Order arrives on May 3, 2024, with Thunderbolts following on July 26 that same year.