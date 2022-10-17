MCU fans instantly daydreaming about Harrison Ford unleashing his inner monster

Well, it’s official. Although you might have thought those increasing rumors were too unthinkable to be true, it’s now been reliably reported that Harrison Ford is indeed boarding the MCU in Captain America: New World Order, taking over from the late William Hurt in the key role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

Aside from the thrill of simply seeing the Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon add another beloved franchise to his belt, this casting has also broken the internet thanks to the inherent promise that Ford is about to get his Hulk on as General Ross famously transforms into Red Hulk in the comics, an event that’s primed to happen in the MCU given the rise of the Thunderbolts and the recent expansion of Hulk lore.

So naturally everyone’s got a hot take on this possibility, with Twitter ablaze with hilarious reactions to the concept of Harrison Ford becoming a Hulk.

We're really getting Harrison Ford as Red Hulk. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/VuipJuXOKk — Jake (@JHGallant) October 17, 2022

You’d better believe it.

Wait im sorry does this mean we're gonna get a giant cgi harrison ford for red hulk https://t.co/9DpK0s9U8u — HRT Giger (@squipulus) October 17, 2022

Something we never knew we needed until now.

Harrison Ford’s head on a gigantic red Hulk body is going to be hilarious AF — 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 (@theeSNYDERVERSE) October 17, 2022

Although maybe the real thrill will be Ford’s voicework.

The mental image of Harrison Ford sounding tired as Red Hulk is hilarious. — Nathan Snyder (October edition) (@ANateForFate) October 17, 2022

The behind-the-scenes footage will be everything.

I can't wait for behind-the-scenes footage of Harrison Ford in mo-cap pajamas pantomiming his performance s Red Hulk https://t.co/U6zlRxKmQl — Dan Sharp (@DanSharp) October 17, 2022

The movie’s not even shooting yet and we’re already getting the beginnings of a #ReleaseTheMoCapCut movement.

I would pay theater prices for feature-length footage of Harrison Ford doing mo-cap for Red Hulk https://t.co/zF46A75Goq — Chris Jones (@son_of_Jones) October 17, 2022

While you’re having fun, remember to spare a moment of sympathy for Harrison Ford come Captain America 4 press tour time.

when the press junket nears, harrison ford is going to want to crash another plane after being asked who's stronger, red hulk or the hulk, for the millionth time https://t.co/vT0VOH4v9Z — Toastshake (@Toastshake1) October 17, 2022

Even Martin Scorsese would have to agree.

I think we can all agree that Harrison Ford transforming into a Red Hulk is peak cinema. — Evan Halloween (@EVComedy) October 17, 2022

That would be perfect.

If Harrison Ford is Red Hulk, I'd really like to see Red Hulk Square off against Banner and, as Banner Hulks out all green and ragey, Red Hulk just shoots him. — Ian Fortey Days of Night (@IanFortey) October 17, 2022

In addition to his Captain America 4 role, it’s also confirmed that Ford will immediately return for a part in Thunderbolts to boot. So with two movies already down, it’s very possible we can expect him to stick around for further projects, too. At 80 years of age, however, it’s unclear whether Ford would wish to remain aboard the MCU for more than a handful of appearances.

Captain America: New World Order arrives on May 3, 2024, with Thunderbolts following on July 26 that same year.