Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might not have featured as many cameos as people expected, but it sure didn’t disappoint in its horror content. Director Sam Raimi well and truly seized the opportunity to make as scary and brutal a superhero movie as he could, leaning much more into his Evil Dead sensibilities than he did on his Spider-Man films.

That’s why this retro ’80s-style horror-themed poster for Doctor Strange 2 is such a perfect compliment to the movie. Reddit user K_Kupertino shared their awesome work on the Marvel Studios subreddit. “Loved the 80s horror elements in Dr. Strange,” they wrote in their caption, “so I made a retro poster for it!”

As you can see below, the poster spotlights Zombie Strange surrounded by ghouls as Scarlet Witch’s giant hand reaches down from the sky. Any Army of Darkness fans out there will instantly recognize that the composition is inspired by the poster for the cult favorite third Evil Dead flick.

People can’t get enough of this poster, with the replies full of folks wishing it was official.

Seeing as many fans think of Doctor Strange 2 as a backdoor Evil Dead 4, this poster hits the spot.

There’s been a lot of controversy over how mature DS2 actually is, as Marvel hid its horror elements in the marketing. But a poster like this one would’ve made clear what kind of movie it was from the off.

There’s only one word to describe it…

And what better day is there to celebrate the MCU’s spookiest movie than today?

For those waiting for actual new Evil Dead content, the good news is that Evil Dead Rise, a new installment in the franchise, is coming later this year. Raimi is on board as producer, although Bruce Campbell won’t be back as Ash. But at least he had a key cameo in Doctor Strange 2.