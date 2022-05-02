MCU fans make their Sophie’s Choice over which Eternal they’d keep

A sequel would be the ideal solution, but we're no closer to finding out if it'll happen.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released two months before Eternals, and only earned $30 million more at the global box office, but Simu Liu’s title hero already has a solo sequel in development, and that’s without mentioning his official acceptance into the Avengers, or the Disney Plus spinoffs being teased by director Destin Daniel Cretton.

As a result, fans have been growing increasingly concerned that Chloé Zhao’s band of immortal intergalactic warriors could become a rare one-and-done casualty in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, matters which admittedly aren’t helped by the movie holding the unwanted distinction of being the franchise’s only installment to wind up with a negative rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Disney Plus could provide the lifeline the team otherwise may not be extended, with the various characters and their involvement in the entirety of human history providing fertile creative ground that could keep the Eternals as key players in the MCU should the worst case scenario materialize.

As you can see below, Giff95 has presented an almost unanswerable question on Reddit, asking fans which of the cosmic crew they’d keep above all others.

On a case-by-case basis, you’d have to say that the prospect of an odd couple buddy adventure focusing on Kingo and Karun has the potential to be phenomenal, while Angelina Jolie’s star power would obviously make Thena a prime candidate, too.

What we really need is for Marvel to clear things up sooner rather than later, because the anxiousness among the Eternals fanbase is growing increasingly palpable.