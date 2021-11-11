MCU Fans Still Backing Norman Reedus As Ghost Rider
For years we’ve been hearing that The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is one of the top contenders to play a rebooted version of Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something the actor has admitted on several occasions that he’d be more than okay with.
Obviously, just because he rides a motorcycle on a TV show it doesn’t mean he’s the ideal candidate to play a vengeful spirit who struck a deal with the devil and now has to wreak supernatural vengeance with his skull on fire, but if you hear the same rumor often enough, then there might just be an element of truth to it.
Yesterday saw another fresh slice of scuttlebutt begin circulating, claiming that Reedus was in talks for an MCU role for what feels like the umpteenth time, and the response to the rumor has been about as approving as it always is.
-
-
The rights to Ghost Rider have been back in Kevin Feige’s hands for close to a decade, and he’s never shown much of a vested interested in bringing any of the names to have inherited the mantle into the MCU. There’s no reason why it couldn’t realistically change in the future, though, but the jury very much remains out on whether we’ll be seeing Norman Reedus on our screens as part of the mythology at all, never mind as Johnny Blaze.