Ghost Rider Fans Torn Between Norman Reedus Or Keanu Reeves
Looking at how rapidly the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, with dozens of feature film and Disney Plus projects in various stages of development as Phase Four marks the franchise’s most ambitious era yet, it’s only a matter of time before Ghost Rider is confirmed to be making his way into official canon.
Marvel Studios have held the rights since 2013, and besides a brief flirtation with Gabriel Luna’s Robbie Reyes, the company hasn’t shown much interest in a live-action reboot. If the biggest game in town is happy to reinvent vampire hunter Blade as the star of a PG-13 blockbuster, then there’s no reason why the Spirit of Vengeance can’t be afforded the same treatment.
Throughout the constant churn of rumor and speculation, two fan favorite contenders that never stray too far from the conversation are Keanu Reeves and Norman Reedus. Both have been linked to the role many times, and while Reeves has never addressed it publicly, Reedus is more than down to play Johnny Blaze if the opportunity arises.
As you can see below, Ghost Rider recently found himself trending, and fans appear to be torn on whether the action icon or The Walking Dead veteran would make for a better flame-skulled antihero.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Supernatural squad Midnight Sons have also been touted for an impending MCU debut, and when you throw that on top of the countless rumors dating back years about Ghost rider, there’s hardly a shortage of narrative, storytelling or mythological avenues to make it happen. As always, though, we’ll just have to put our trust in Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige to wait and see how it happens, and with who.
Source: Epicstream