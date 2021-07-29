Ghost Rider Fans Torn Between Norman Reedus Or Keanu Reeves

Looking at how rapidly the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, with dozens of feature film and Disney Plus projects in various stages of development as Phase Four marks the franchise’s most ambitious era yet, it’s only a matter of time before Ghost Rider is confirmed to be making his way into official canon.

Marvel Studios have held the rights since 2013, and besides a brief flirtation with Gabriel Luna’s Robbie Reyes, the company hasn’t shown much interest in a live-action reboot. If the biggest game in town is happy to reinvent vampire hunter Blade as the star of a PG-13 blockbuster, then there’s no reason why the Spirit of Vengeance can’t be afforded the same treatment.

Throughout the constant churn of rumor and speculation, two fan favorite contenders that never stray too far from the conversation are Keanu Reeves and Norman Reedus. Both have been linked to the role many times, and while Reeves has never addressed it publicly, Reedus is more than down to play Johnny Blaze if the opportunity arises.

As you can see below, Ghost Rider recently found himself trending, and fans appear to be torn on whether the action icon or The Walking Dead veteran would make for a better flame-skulled antihero.

Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider. That is all. pic.twitter.com/duP8gBhjDB — Papa Yoda (@YourDadYoda) July 28, 2021

Keanu Reeves or Norman Reedus – these are the only two reasonable choices for Ghost Rider. #Marvel pic.twitter.com/LRwN58j4C0 — Conor Mitchell (@Conor9292) July 28, 2021

Petition for Keanu Reeves or Norman Reedus to play Ghost Rider in the MCU, please 🙏🙏🙏 — 𝙠𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙮 (@kaydeejay1995) July 27, 2021

If they do Johnny Blaze Ghost Rider, I say get Keanu Reeves, he has a whole collection of motorcycles and he gives off that brooding cursed look Johnny would have — Tan_Ner | Candyman in 30 days (@not_T_ann_eR) July 28, 2021

Imagine if keanu reeves played ghost rider lmao that would be sick — IORN 🆖️ (@spaceboiart) July 27, 2021

norman reedus just needs to be mthrfkn ghost rider already. it’s been talked about forever 🔥🔥🧡🖤 i’m just sayin 😎 pic.twitter.com/GzjYbfqZ2R — Mel 🏹 (@sunshinesreedus) July 27, 2021

How about we not have Norman Reedus as Ghost Rider. Ever. — ThirteenOhEight on Twitch (@ThirteenOhEight) July 28, 2021

Norman Reedus should be the next Ghost Rider pic.twitter.com/aGwBE3VXjQ — Signe K. Mezo (@UnicornDreamer) July 28, 2021

Supernatural squad Midnight Sons have also been touted for an impending MCU debut, and when you throw that on top of the countless rumors dating back years about Ghost rider, there’s hardly a shortage of narrative, storytelling or mythological avenues to make it happen. As always, though, we’ll just have to put our trust in Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige to wait and see how it happens, and with who.