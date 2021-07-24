Norman Reedus Still Wants To Play The MCU’s Ghost Rider

Marvel Studios have held the rights to Ghost Rider since 2013, but apart from Gabriel Luna showing up as Robbie Reyes in the fourth season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and subsequently seeing his own Hulu spinoff get canceled, there hasn’t exactly been a rush to get the Spirit of Vengeance back onto the screen.

Rumors tend to crop up every now and then in batches, before the trail quickly goes cold. Early last year, there was a flurry of talk that Keanu Reeves was set for Johnny Blaze that hasn’t come to fruition, and then several months later there was a bevvy of Midnight Sons chatter featuring all sorts of characters that haven’t made their official Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts yet, but nothing has come of that either.

One name that regularly comes up in the fan casting conversation is that of Norman Reedus, well-known motorcycle aficionado and longtime veteran of The Walking Dead. In a new interview, the actor was asked if he was still interested in becoming Ghost Rider, and his response made his feelings perfectly clear.

“The Ghost Rider conversation has been coming up for years, and yeah, tell them to put me in it. I want to play Ghost Rider. That would be great. So, I don’t know, call somebody, make that happen. I want to do it. I want a fire skull. I want my face to turn into a fire skull and whip a chain around. That would be great.”

Once The Walking Dead wraps up, the 52 year-old will have sizeable gap in his annual schedule, so he’d at least be able to make the time for Ghost Rider were an offer to come his way. For now, Kevin Feige hasn’t announced any sort of concrete plans for the comic book favorite, and it’s not even a name that tends to come up publicly when Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer is on the publicity trail fielding all sorts of questions, so we don’t even know if it’s something that interests him to any great extent.

Looking at how rapidly the MCU continues to expand, there’s definitely going to be room for Ghost Rider, though, whether it’s with Norman Reedus or not.