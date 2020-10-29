Keanu Reeves Reportedly Asking For Big Contract If He Signs On As Ghost Rider

For a project that Marvel Studios seemed to have absolutely no interest in for a long time after originally getting the rights back in 2013, there’s been an awful lot of chatter surrounding a potential Ghost Rider reboot recently. Admittedly, a lot of that has to do with the fact that the internet’s favorite actor Keanu Reeves has been heavily linked to the title role, but he’s just one of several rumored candidates.

As well as speculation linking Nicolas Cage with an unlikely return as Johnny Blaze via some multiverse-related shenanigans, there’s also been talk about Alejandra Jones making the jump from the pages of Marvel Comics to the big screen as a female incarnation of the Spirit of Vengeance, with Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Stephanie Beatriz said to be an early front-runner after missing out on She-Hulk to Tatiana Maslany.

Reeves is still the first choice of the studio and the fans, but we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones that told Ahsoka Tano would be appearing in The Mandalorian‘s second season months before it was confirmed – that the 56 year-old is seeking a pretty hefty contract to commit to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to our intel, the Bill & Ted Face the Music star is looking for a five or six-picture deal to sign on the dotted line.

Kevin Feige has made no secret of the fact that he’d love to tie Reeves down to the MCU, so it seems more than likely he’ll get everything that he asks for, especially with the DCEU also keen on acquiring his services. Whatever happens in relation to Ghost Rider won’t be made official for a while yet though, with the beloved star busy with the fourth installments of The Matrix and John Wick franchises for the foreseeable future.