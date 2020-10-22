Marvel Reportedly Wants Nicolas Cage Back As Ghost Rider

The rights to Ghost Rider have been in the hands of Marvel Studios for years, but it was only recently that talk of a potential reboot started to gather any sort of real momentum following the news that Keanu Reeves was reportedly being eyed for the title character. Both of Hollywood’s premiere comic book franchises have been desperate to get their hands on the John Wick star for years, and as a noted motorcycle enthusiast with an undeniable air of cool, Johnny Blaze seems like an ideal fit for the 56 year-old action icon.

More recent reports have also speculated that Marvel could be considering adopting Alejandra Jones as another Ghost Rider in the MCU, giving the antihero a female-driven spin to differentiate the character from the previous incarnations played by Nicolas Cage and Terminator: Dark Fate‘s Gabriel Luna, who was originally set to reprise his role from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in a solo series that was ultimately canceled.

New Fan Art Shows How Keanu Reeves Could Look As The MCU's Ghost Rider 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In any case, we already know that the MCU and the DCEU are hedging their bets on their respective multiverses in a big way, and now insider Roger Wardell is claiming that Marvel want the aforementioned Cage back as Ghost Rider, too, presumably one from another dimension. Further details are nonexistent, but as arguably the most famous comic book fan in Hollywood, you’d imagine the prolific actor would jump at the opportunity.

Nicolas Cage was approached by Marvel to reprise his role as Johny Blaze in the MCU. It's also worth to mention here that "Guardian's Inferno" song from GOTG Vol. 2 contained a reference for a character called The Orb – mercenary and a member of Ghost Rider Assassination League. — Roger Wardell (@WardellRoger) October 21, 2020

There are so many rumors swirling around the MCU’s multiverse that separating fact from fiction is only going to become more difficult in the future, and while Cage’s two Ghost Rider movies aren’t held in particularly high regard, it would definitely be fun to see him turn up and chew on some scenery for a brief cameo or guest appearance.