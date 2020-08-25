Fans might not have been too happy about the news, but a delay for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could turn out to be a good thing. Not only will director Sam Raimi have more time to get to grips with the material, but it also allows the production more time to assemble the cast.

So far, the only names confirmed for the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel are Benedicts Cumberbatch and Wong as the title hero and his faithful companion Wong, respectively, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Chiwitel Ejiofor’s Mordo. With the movie set to introduce the MCU’s multiverse and shake the franchise to its core, though, the casting process is going to have to start heating up in the very near future.

Given the concept itself, virtually every name from the MCU’s past, present and future has been linked to an appearance in Multiverse of Madness, but the only real clue we’ve had is Kevin Feige admitting last year that Stephen Strange’s second solo outing will include a character he’s always wanted to use, one that audiences won’t be expecting.

This obviously sent the rumor mill into overdrive, but a new theory claims that the person in question could be Doctor Doom, and we’ve previously heard that the Latverian dictator could indeed end up teaming up with his fellow PhD graduate at some point. As per the theory, Doom has always been famously obsessed with the mystical arts, not to mention having some major run-ins with Scarlet Witch in the pages of Marvel Comics. We already know that Wanda Maximoff is set to play a huge role in the entirety of Phase Four, not just Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and given their history, Doom could be looking to weaponize her powers for his own benefit.

As ScreenRant explains:

There’s an expectation that Marvel will want to use Doom as a villain in its Fantastic Four reboot in Phase 5, but it’s not necessary for him to be kept in reserve. After all, Doom is too important to be a one-and-done villain. Doom is a character deserving of multiple appearances in the MCU outside of the Fantastic Four franchise. Like his comic book counterpart, Doom is a character dangerous – and ambitious – enough to challenge heroes from all corners of the MCU. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness can introduce him, and set him up for future roles in more Marvel movies. As for what Doom’s goal could be in Doctor Strange 2 and what role he might fill, one reason why he might get himself involved in the action is the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who will be appearing alongside Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in some capacity. Similar to what the comic book version of Doom wanted, he may have an interest in Wanda’s powers. Doom may recognize her potential and determine that her reality-warping abilities could be used to change the world to suit his plans. If so, Doom could paint a target on Wanda’s back and have her pursued by his minions.

As a villain with an interest in both mystical and technological forms of evildoing, Doom could also end up being the one responsible for tampering with the many timelines and realities set to feature, all without coming into direct contact with Strange himself. Which would both introduce and establish him as a major threat in the MCU while still holding plenty back for future movies if Marvel want him to be their next big bad.