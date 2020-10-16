Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Rumored To Play MCU’s Female Ghost Rider

Just the other day, we brought you the news that Marvel Studios were considering the possibility of introducing a female Ghost Rider into their shared cinematic universe based on Alejandra Jones, the fourth incarnation of the character in the comic books. And even though the news has barely just broken, there are already actresses being linked to the role, including one that was previously rumored to be in contention for another MCU superhero.

The folks at Giant Freakin Robot claim that Stephanie Beatriz of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame is under consideration if Alejandra Jones is the direction Marvel end up heading in for their female Ghost Rider. At the moment, however, it’s unclear if she’s the only one they have their eye on or who else might be in the running for the part.

Of course, Beatriz was an early fan favorite choice to play Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk before Marvel opted to cast Tatiana Maslany instead. Or maybe they didn’t, after the Orphan Black star flat out denied that she would be headlining the Disney Plus series in a recent interview.

If you’ll recall, though, Beatriz admitted that she would have jumped at the opportunity to join the MCU, which may well have put her on Kevin Feige’s radar for one of the franchise’s many upcoming projects that haven’t been publicly announced yet. After all, we’ve already seen Nicolas Cage play Johnny Blaze and Terminator: Dark Fate‘s Gabriel Luna got his flame on as Robbie Reyes in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., so maybe Marvel wants to introduce an entirely different Ghost Rider into the mythology? Multiple characters have assumed the mantle over the years in the comic books, and it’ll certainly be interesting to see how the reboot shapes up given the new wave of speculation surrounding a female spin on the cult favorite antihero.