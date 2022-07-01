MCU fans still struggling to reconcile with Harry Styles as the brother of a purple alien warlord

The wait for any news of an Eternals sequel continues to drag on for anxious Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters, but if the worst case scenario does unfold and the cabal of immortal aliens are left as a one-and-done big screen property, then all the hoopla surrounding Harry Styles’ casting as Eros/Starfox will have been for nothing.

It would have been one of the more surprising post-credits stingers in the franchise history had it not been ruined for anyone with a Twitter account immediately after the world premiere had concluded, with director Chloe Zhao admitting in the aftermath that she’d pitched the former One Direction member as the brother of Thanos during her earliest meetings with Marvel.

Styles is making a concerted foray into the acting business, having followed up his surprisingly accomplished turn in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk with upcoming roles in Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman, but that doesn’t mean that longtime MCU supporters are on board with the concept of him reporting for duty as the sibling of Josh Brolin’s fearsome universe-destroying warlord.

Of course, we know better than to doubt the MCU, which has been as close to impeccable as it gets when casting both the biggest and smallest parts across the film and television slate. Sure, it might be jarring at first to consider the pop star suiting up as the brother of an eight-foot tall genocidal maniac who wipes out billions of lives and was ultimately defeated by the Avengers in spectacular fashion during the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, but we’d be inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt for now.