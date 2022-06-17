MCU fans wonder if Mordo will finally make himself useful in ‘Thunderbolts’

In all fairness, Chiwitel Ejiofor’s contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far have been about as impactful as you’d expect from a guy named Karl in a blockbuster superhero franchise. After debuting in Doctor Strange, the former Kamar-Taj resident hasn’t contributed a great deal to the mythology, but could that change in Thunderbolts?

The returning Ejiofor was all over the marketing for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which may have led fans to believe that he had a sizeable role in the story. Instead, he was the designated deliverer of exposition when Benedict Cumberbatch’s title hero met the Illuminati, and we didn’t even meet the 616 version at all.

Of course, there are no guarantees that Mordo will even be under consideration for a role in Thunderbolts, but MCU enthusiasts over on Reddit are nonetheless debating whether or not he could play a part in the villainous ensemble flick.

Ejiofor is a great actor, albeit one who can always be relied on to be given next to nothing to do in effects-heavy projects with big budgets. It’s okay to forget that he was in 2012, Salt, The Old Guard, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and Infinite because he wasn’t really given anything meaty to sink his teeth into other than furthering the plot through dialogue.

Thunderbolts could be a shot at redemption, then, but it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll be recruited to join the team we’re all assuming will be gathered by Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.